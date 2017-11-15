Three new women speak out against Moore

Three more women came forward Wednesday to accuse Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate behavior. Trina Johnson told AL.com Moore groped her while she was in his Gadsden, Ala., law office in 1991. Moore was married at the time and Johnson was 28 years old. In separate accounts, two other women told The Washington Post that Moore repeatedly requested dates with them. Gena Richardson, who as a 17-year-old high school senior in 1977 worked in the men’s department at Sears in the Gadsden Mall, remembers Moore, then a 30-year-old attorney and later deputy district attorney, would come into the store and ask her for her phone number. Richardson declined. Moore then called her at school a few days later. Richardson said she eventually agreed to go on a date with Moore, but after he forcibly kissed her she felt uncomfortable and told him she didn’t want to see him again. Becky Gray was 22 in 1977 and also worked at the Gadsden Mall. She said Moore repeatedly asked her for dates. Gray told the Post that Moore often lingered at the Pizitz department store where she worked and made her feel so uncomfortable she alerted her manager. At least eight women have come forward to accuse Moore of inappropriate conduct in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Two accused Moore of sexually assaulting them when they were minors. Moore, who is seeking the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, vigorously denies the reports, dismissing them as politically motivated attacks launched just weeks before the Dec. 12 special election. “If you are a liberal and hate Judge Moore, apparently he groped you,” Moore’s campaign said in a statement. “If you are a conservative and love Judge Moore, you know these allegations are a political farce.”