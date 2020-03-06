Three more officers charged in Floyd death

Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting murder in the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors issued warrants for their arrest on Wednesday. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also upgraded the charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck during the arrest attempt on May 25, from third-degree to second-degree murder. The department already had fired all four officers.

How did Floyd’s relatives respond? His family had demanded the other officers’ arrest during their visit to a memorial at the site of Floyd’s death on Wednesday. Their attorney, Ben Crump, said the family was “deeply gratified” by the announcement. He encouraged protesters to “find constructive and positive ways to keep the focus and pressure on.”

