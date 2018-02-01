School gunman dead after confrontation with officer

UPDATE: The shooter at a Maryland high school suffered a fatal gunshot wound after the school’s campus resource officer confronted him, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron told reporters Tuesday. After getting an alert about the attack, the officer stationed inside the school pursued and engaged the shooter, firing at him. The shooter also fired his gun, but it’s not yet clear whether he fired back at the officer or shot himself. Cameron said the shooter was armed with a handgun. Two students, a boy and a girl, sustained injuries in the attack and are listed in critical condition. Last month, administrators at Great Mills High School investigated reports of two students overheard talking about a school shooting. After interviewing the students, administrators determined they did not pose a threat but increased security measures as a precaution.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (10:50 a.m.): Officials in St. Mary’s County, Md., confirm three people suffered injuries Tuesday morning when a shooter opened fire at Great Mills High School. The shooting happened at about 8 a.m., but the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has released few details. The three people injured include the shooter, although officials have not released details on the nature of his injuries. The two victims have gunshot wounds. Emergency crews transported all three to area hospitals. The school has about 1,600 students and sits near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. Agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives quickly joined local sheriff’s deputies at the scene. Tuesday’s shooting comes just a few days before student-led marches are scheduled in cities across the nation to call for stricter gun control measures.