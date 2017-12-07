Three dead in New Mexico school shooting

Two students died Thursday after a shooting at a rural New Mexico high school. The suspected gunman also died, according to police in Aztec, N.M. Investigators have not released any information about the victims or a possible motive for the attack. No one else suffered injuries in the incident at Aztec High School. Officials put other area schools on lockdown temporarily but quickly determined they had contained the threat. Aztec schools remained closed for the day. The city, home to about 6,500 people, sits in the middle of northwestern New Mexico’s oil and gas fields, near the Navajo Nation.