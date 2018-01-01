Third U.S.-North Korea summit possible

North Korean and U.S. officials are engaging in “behind-the-scenes talks” over a possible third summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday. In a response to reporters, Moon said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump’s exchange of letters this week proves their “willingness to engage in dialogue has never faded.” He added, “Complete denuclearization and a permanent peace regime on the peninsula are tasks that cannot be achieved overnight. I think creating a security environment where Chairman Kim can decisively act on nuclear dismantlement without worries is the fastest way to achieve denuclearization diplomatically.” Kim and Trump have not held any public discussions since the failed summit in Vietnam in February.

When asked on Tuesday whether Kim’s letter to him made mention of another summit, Trump said, “Maybe there was.” Trump is scheduled to take a two-day trip to South Korea after the G-20 summit in Japan on Friday and Saturday.