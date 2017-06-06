Third London attacker flagged as likely terror risk

British intelligence officials are facing questions about their terrorist tracking procedures after London police identified the third man involved in Saturday’s attack as an Italian citizen suspected of extremist ties. Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old of Moroccan descent, came to Britain last year after Italian intelligence officials flagged him as someone “at risk.” British customs officials briefly detained Zaghba when he arrived in London but released him after a judge determined they didn’t have enough evidence to accuse him of terror-related activities. Italian officials warned their British counterparts to keep an eye on Zaghba. Police continue to investigate Saturday’s attack, conducting more raids overnight. All 12 people detained shortly after the attack have been freed. Officials are trying to determine who else might have known about the attack, which involved two other terrorists: Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

