These animals have no idea there is a pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak may keep humans cooped up, but it means more freedom for some penguins. Staff at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago let out some of the birds to explore other sections of the empty building during the closure. Wellington the rockhopper visited the sea otters on Wednesday.

Is there any way my kids can see the animals? Other aquariums, zoos, and farms are offering virtual tours while they have to keep their doors shut. The Cincinnati Zoo has turned to daily Facebook livestreaming, while the Virginia Zoo and an Alpaca farm in Maine posted virtual tour videos.

