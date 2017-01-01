Theresa May seeks Brexit extension

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asked European Council President Donald Tusk to delay Britain’s deadline to leave the European Union until June 30. Britain was scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29, but the British Parliament last week rejected May’s exit plan for the second time. In her letter to Tusk, May said she plans to bring a deal to lawmakers for a third time. “If the motion is passed, I am confident that Parliament will proceed to ratify the deal constructively,” she wrote.

All 27 EU nations must agree to any extension. The bloc has previously insisted that Britain leave by May 23, the date European Commission elections start, or wait much longer and participate in the vote. Belgium and France have both indicated they oppose letting Britain stay in the EU beyond May 23 without taking part in the elections, something most Brexit supporters don’t want to do.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the British House of Commons John Bercow ruled that May can’t present the deal to the House again unless it includes significant changes. Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party, the third largest party in the House of Commons, called for a new referendum. “The prime minister has failed, this place has failed, and Scotland is watching,” Blackford said. “The only way forward now is to put the decision back to the people.”