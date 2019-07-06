Theresa May’s last day on the job in Britain

British Prime Minister Theresa May steps down on Friday. She announced her resignation last month, following increasing calls for her departure amid a stalemate in Parliament over how the United Kingdom should withdraw from the European Union. She will remain in office as a caretaker leader until her party elects a new prime minister in late July.

May’s spokeswoman said she will deliver letters to Conservative party leaders later in the day and focus on her domestic agenda for the remainder of her time in office. At least 11 lawmakers are already vying to become the new prime minister. The next leader will take up the battle to reach an agreement on Brexit, which is mostly stalled over how to avoid setting up a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland that could exacerbate a centuries-old religious and political conflict.