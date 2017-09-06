Theresa May hangs on to power with coalition government

British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to form a new government with the Northern Ireland Party after her Conservative Party lost its majority in the House of Commons. May announced the new move following her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, during which she sought permission for the new alliance. No party won the 326 seats needed to win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament during yesterday’s election. May’s Conservatives won 318 seats, and the Labor Party emerged second with 261 seats. The results for one seat are still too close to call. Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party won 10 seats in the House, and its leader told Sky News members would consider a supply and confidence arrangement with the Conservative Party. May said the two parties would work together to “fulfill the promise of Brexit.”

