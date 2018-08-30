Theresa May courts Africa to rebound from Brexit

China resists U.S. pressure on Uighur detention
China told U.S. lawmakers to mind their own business after they wrote a letter urging the Trump administration to sanction Chinese officials over detainment camps for Uighur Muslims.
In the bipartisan letter signed by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and 14 others, the leaders called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to respond to the “ongoing human rights crisis.”
China in the past denied the existence of the camps in the Xinjiang province, claiming it sent criminals guilty of minor offenses to “vocational education and employment training centers.”
The letter called on the U.S. government to employ the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows for financial and travel sanctions on anyone proven to have played a role in either corruption or in violating human rights. The officials listed in the letter include Xinjiang Deputy Party Secretary Shohret Zakir and Zhu Hailun, leader of the state’s politics and law commission.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying responded that U.S. lawmakers should desist from imposing sanctions “at every turn on other countries,” adding, “They should certainly serve the Americans properly instead of poking their noses in other countries affairs’ and pretending to be a judge of human rights.”
Similarly, a UN committee on racial equality called out China for arresting “tens of thousands to upwards of a million Uighurs” in Xinjiang. —O.O.