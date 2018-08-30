Theresa May courts Africa to rebound from Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May made big promises during her first African tour last week, pledging $5.1 billion of investment in the continent during her first stop in Cape Town, South Africa.

May’s visit to three African nations focused on economic ties and migration issues as the United Kingdom works to strengthen and create new diplomatic connections ahead of its planned exit from the European Union. May’s African delegation included 29 business representatives in the fields of technology and finance. Britain also plans to open new embassies in Niger and Chad.

“By 2022, I want the U.K. to be the G-7’s number one investor in Africa, with Britain’s private sector companies taking the lead in investing the billions that will see Africa’s economies grow by trillions,” she said.

Britain and Nigeria signed economic and defense agreements during May’s stop there. She also announced a joint project with France to aid Nigeria and neighboring Niger in improving border relations as Europe continues to battle an influx of migrants.

In Kenya, May pledged $9.1 million to fund the African Union peacekeeping mission. She told reporters in Kenya she is pushing for a relationship with African countries that is “more about private investment, about doing business and making the most of commercial opportunities together.”

The three nations May visited are the continent’s top economies and regional powers. Analysts with the London-based Chatham House said that Britain’s renewed relations with African nations could serve as “an important part of U.K.’s efforts to shore up its international relevance and influence after it leaves the European Union.”

May is not the only leader with an increased focus on Africa. German Prime Minister Angela Merkel last week also wrapped up an African trip to Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal, along with a delegation of business leaders and likely investors. Merkel hopes increased economic investments will help stall the migration crisis in Europe.

John Battersby, a senior policy adviser with the Europe-based GPLUS consultancy firm, noted that improved relations with Britain will bring benefits for South Africa, including more investments and development in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Britain lags behind other countries like China and Japan when it comes to business relations with Africa, Lord Boateng, chairman of the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund, told BBC Radio.

“We have a lot of catching up to do if we are to make the most of what is an historic opportunity to recast the relationship between Africa and the UK … to an opportunity that requires investment, that requires risk taking and support by government for British companies,” he said.

Despite the investment opportunities, some analysts doubt Britain’s efforts in Africa can offset the post-Brexit economic impact.

“The natural market for the U.K. is the EU because consumers there have more disposable income,” Dipo Salimonu, a Nigerian fuels storage company chief, told the Financial Times. “It’s futile to look for consumers to replace those guys in this part of the world.”