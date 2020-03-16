The wearin’ o’ the green—at home

St. Patrick’s Day revelers moved their celebrations online as pubs around the world closed and local governments canceled annual festivities. In the United States, officials in New York canceled its huge parade for the first time in its 258-year history. Chicago and Boston also called off their long-established parades. Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE, asked celebrants to post photos and videos of costumes and small get-togethers on social media using the hashtag #RTEVirtualParade.

How else are people celebrating? Tourism Ireland’s “Global Greening” project, in which cities shine green lights on famous landmarks, is going forward as usual. The Sydney Opera House, the London Eye Ferris wheel, and the Colosseum in Rome are taking part. Boston’s popular Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform a free livestream concert starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

