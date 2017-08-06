The unintended consequences of gene editing

A recent study is raising questions about whether the revolutionary gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 is ready for human tests. The study, published last week in Nature Methods, found the technology can cause hundreds of unintended, off-target mutations throughout the entire genome.

The results come as China completes a second round of CRISPR clinical trials on humans. The United States is scheduled to begin human trials next year.

Some are taking the study seriously: Stocks for CRISPR-based biotech firms dropped by up to 15 percent last week following the release of the study. But others say the evidence is flawed and researchers already knew about the possible risk of mutations.

For the study, scientists examined mice previously treated for blindness using CRISPR technology. They found the technique successfully corrected the blindness gene, but two of the mice had more than 1,500 unintended gene mutations, meaning the researchers had altered genes they never intended to change.

Although the mice didn’t show any problems, off-target mutations can be serious. For example, an unintended mutation can disable a gene that suppresses tumors or can activate one that causes cancer. Some mutations can also be inherited by future generations.

Scientists know off-target mutations are a risk of CRISPR, so they look for mutations in areas that computer algorithms identify as most likely to be affected. But, in the current study, computer algorithms did not predict any of the off-target DNA mutations, and the researchers found them only when they searched the entire genome.

Computer algorithms do a good job predicting off-target mutations when scientists use CRISPR on cells or tissues in a lab dish, Alexander Bassuk, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa, said in a statement. But in living animals, it appears they are not sufficient

“Researchers who aren’t using whole genome sequencing to find off-target effects may be missing potentially important mutations,” said Stephen Tsang, a professor of ophthalmology at Columbia University Medical Center.

CRISPR technology has recently soared in popularity because it is relatively inexpensive, quick, and simple to use. It is more precise than former methods of gene editing and has potential application in treating a wide variety of medical conditions.

“We’re still upbeat about CRISPR,” said Vinit Mahajan, professor of ophthalmology at Stanford University. “We’re physicians, and we know that every new therapy has some potential side effects—but we need to be aware of what they are.”