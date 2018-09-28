The undeniable Venezuelan migrant crisis

About 5,000 Venezuelans are leaving their country every day in the largest population movement in Latin America’s recent history, Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, told the UN executive committee last week.

The startling figure brought renewed attention to Venezuela’s growing migration crisis, an emergency the government has refused to acknowledge.

Grandi said “a non-political and humanitarian approach is essential” to help states throughout Latin America receiving the consistent outflow of Venezuelan migrants fleeing their country’s economic and political crisis.

Venezuela’s economy plummeted along with the oil industry in 2014, resulting in shortages of food and medicine. In May, the United States imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan government and added new sanctions in September on some officials, including President Nicolas Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores.

In June, the International Monetary Fund predicted the country’s hyperinflation would hit 1 million percent by the end of the year. That same month, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said about 2.3 million Venezuelans—7 percent of the country’s 32.8 million people—had fled the country, most headed for Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, or Brazil.

In a speech before the UN General Assembly in late September, Maduro denied his country was facing a migration crisis, calling it instead a fabrication of the United States “to get its hands on our country.”

“If you want to look at real migration crisis, look at the situation in Central America and Mexico, where there is talk of building a wall against our people,” Maduro said.

But two days later, neighboring Colombian President Ivan Duque said the Venezuelan migration crisis is costing his country about half a percent of its gross domestic product. Colombia has taken in more than 1 million Venezuelans.

Grandi commended Latin American states for “keeping their borders open and providing access to asylum or alternative legal stay arrangements,” but noted, “More work is needed on ensuring regional coherence in the protection response.”