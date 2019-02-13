The threat of DIY DNA

Since Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced in November that he used the CRISPR gene-editing tool to produce the first genetically altered human babies, international leaders have discussed ways to tighten genome-editing guidelines. But if a rogue scientist in China could sidestep his country’s regulations, what safeguards can stop amateur do-it-yourselfers?

Bryan Bishop, a computer programmer in Austin, Texas, is seeking funds to open a designer baby startup company. In May, Bishop emailed a prominent U.K. researcher indicating that he and his partner, former biotech company lab scientist Max Berry, were working to start a company to produce babies who can grow muscle without weightlifting and who have Type AB-positive blood so they can receive a transfusion from any donor. Bishop also plans to engineer children with genes taken from people who have lived to well over 100 years old, MIT Technology Review reported.

Bishop and Berry said they have only begun preliminary tests on animals and are not yet ready to make a baby. But once animal testing is complete, they hope to move quickly to their first human volunteer before taking preorders. Making a gene-edited baby is illegal in the United States, but the regulations are less strict in some other countries.

Some call Bishop’s idea preposterous and a grab for attention. But others, like prominent Harvard genetic engineer George Church, who has spoken with Bishop, said that although Bishop’s approach would need “significant debugging,” it could happen.

Bishop and Berry may be the first to plan a designer baby company, but they represent a growing trend of do-it-yourself gene engineers. Bio-hacking supply start-up company The Odin sells bioengineering kits for anything from genetically modifying animals to creating new antibiotics. Josiah Zayner, CEO of The Odin, told BuzzFeed News that he started experimenting with CRISPR in his garage last summer and injected himself with the gene that makes jellyfish glow. Although Zayner didn’t start glowing, a skin analysis performed by a biotech company confirmed that the gene took hold in his cells.

Trying to make oneself glow does not involve editing the genome and may seem nothing more than silly, but it serves as a startling warning about unregulated technology. “I want to live in a world where people get drunk and instead of giving themselves tattoos, they’re like, ‘I’m drunk, I’m going to CRISPR myself,’” Zayer said. Without proper regulations, it seems possible that brave new world could happen.

Gene editing embryos raises obvious moral and ethical concerns. The experiments destroy many human embryos, and the technique can produce unintended and dangerous heritable gene mutations. But Christians also need to wrestle with the tension between receiving children as gifts from God and intervening to produce only a certain kind of child, Paige Cunningham, executive director of The Center for Bioethics & Human Dignity, told me. Do we wish to raise only beautiful, intelligent, athletic, or otherwise gifted children with characteristics valued by the world, or do we desire to raise children to become more like the image of Christ?

“As Christians we are called to live to a higher standard than the world,” she said. “We are expected to have different internal motivations.”