The ‘threat’ of Christianity in China

A Chinese government religious official last week accused the West of using Christianity to weaken the country’s political power and called for obedience to a socialist interpretation of the religion.

Xu Xiaohong, head of the official Movement of Protestant Churches in China, said Western influence and private meeting places plague Christianity in the country, adding that people who try to subvert national security under the guise of Christianity will face justice.

“Anti-China forces in the West are trying to continue to influence China’s social stability and even subvert our country’s political power through Christianity, and it is doomed to fail,” he said during a speech at the People’s Political Consultative Conference. “Only by continuously carrying forward and practicing the core values of socialism can our Christianity truly be suited to socialist society.”

The Chinese Constitution officially recognizes religious freedom, but President Xi Jinping’s government has led a crackdown on religious groups it views as a threat to the Communist Party. China’s plan to influence Christianity includes rewriting the New Testament based on Buddhist and Confucian teachings.

Since the December arrests of leaders and members of Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, authorities continue to harass and detain worshippers. In central Henan province, security officials forcibly demolished crosses on more than 4,500 church buildings over the past year, according to China Aid. “Nowadays, many house churches conduct irregular services for the sake of avoiding the surveillance of local officials,” one Chinese Christian said.

In a stern speech during a recent visit to Hong Kong, U.S. Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback called on China to respect the “sacred right” of worship. He also condemned the country’s treatment of Muslims at internment camps in the western Xinjiang region. The U.S. State Department said it is considering “targeted measures” against those responsible for the abuse.

“The Chinese Communist Party must hear the cries of its own people for religious freedom and act to correct its wrong,” Brownback said. “It is a war they will not win.”

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected Brownback’s comments as full of “prejudice and hostility.”

Brynne Lawrence, the English editor with ChinaAid, told me increased pressure from the United States could influence China’s actions. “China likes to look good to the outside world,” she said. “One of the most effective means we have seen is other countries putting pressure on China to stop the abuses there.”