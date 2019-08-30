The skies declare His handiwork

Scientists keep discovering new wonders in outer space that defy human understanding of the universe. Three recent discoveries beyond the boundaries of Earth testify to the magnificence of creation.

Excuse me? Two gigantic bubbles tower more than 25,000 light-years above and below the central region of the Milky Way galaxy. Scientists first discovered the bubbles in 2010, and they still don’t know what they are or how they formed, according to Live Science. In a study published in Nature last month, astronomers said they conducted radio imaging of the bubbles and found they contain more than 100 magnetized filaments that emit high levels of radiation.

Some researchers speculate the black hole at the center of the galaxy went on a feeding frenzy, ingesting massive clumps of galactic dust and gas and burping up the two bubbles. Others think the bubbles formed through a violent eruption, perhaps when the black hole shredded a wandering star or a massive burst of star formation sent shockwaves hurtling through the center of the Milky Way. Other experts say the bubbles could have formed if hundreds of dense stars died at the same time, producing supernovas that ejected the large balloons of gas.

Meteorite mineral: A never-before-seen mineral turned up inside a meteorite discovered nearly 70 years ago in central Victoria in Australia. Scientists recently identified its crystal structure and received approval to classify it as a new mineral. The findings appeared in the journal American Mineralogist.

The researchers named the new mineral edscottite after Edward Scott, the cosmochemist at the University of Hawaii who first found it in the meteorite, Australia’s The Age reported. Edscottite is made of iron and carbon atoms combined in a unique pattern. Under the microscope, it looks like tiny white crystals.

When the red-and-black, lemon-sized meteorite struck the Earth, it weighed about 7.4 ounces. Scientists believe it originated from the molten core of a planet that hurled it Earthward when the planet collided with another planet, a moon, or even a large asteroid. Although scientists have found many meteorites, it is extremely rare to find one from the core of a planet.

Moon glass: A shiny substance on the moon puzzles astronomers who discovered it in July. China’s lunar rover sent photos of the substance sitting inside a crater. Chinese media described it as gel-like, but recent photo enhancements suggest it might be glass produced when a high-energy meteorite hit the lunar surface and melted rock, MIT Technology Review reported.