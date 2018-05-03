The Shape of Water wins at tidier Oscar ceremony

In a ceremony carefully scripted to avoid flubs and faux pas, the 90th Academy Awards gave top honors Sunday to Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which won best picture and director. Hollywood men accused of sexual assault took the brunt of the evening’s criticism, shifting the spotlight away from President Donald Trump, who was the butt of most of last year’s jokes. In a break from tradition, actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented the best actress award to avoid having last year’s best actor winner, Casey Affleck, on stage following sexual harassment accusations against him. Many of the attendees wore pins that read “Time’s Up” in support of the movement to protect women from sexual harassment and assault. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway got a second chance to present best picture after a backstage mixup resulted in their announcing the wrong film for the award at last year’s ceremony. Gary Oldman won best actor for Darkest Hour. For their roles in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Frances McDormand won best actress and Sam Rockwell won best supporting actor. The Oscar for best supporting actress went to Allison Janney in I, Tonya, and Coco won best animated feature.