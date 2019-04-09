The real student debt solution

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential primaries, almost every Democratic candidate has proposed big changes to address college affordability. Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled his higher education plan, which includes free community and technical college for all. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are promoting $1 trillion in proposed reforms, including broad student debt cancellation.

But a look at the costs and benefits of college shows students and their families could easily make necessary changes on their own to keep college affordable and make sure it readies a young adult for the future.

Americans have a total of $1.5 trillion in student debt. Some estimates put the average individual student debt load at $38,000, making it one of the more significant financial burdens that families shoulder. Numerous studies have revealed that the types of schools that tend to produce the highest debt do not guarantee a student’s future success. Expensive “dream schools” too often lead students and their families to take on more loans than they can repay.

Lynn O’Shaughnessy, the author of The College Solution, described how parents and students believe the fantasy that a particular school will unlock a prosperous future. “Because somehow these are magical schools,” she said. “If your child gets in, their lives will be paved with gold.”

The psychology of scarcity, or the idea that something in limited supply has more value, often fuels that perception. The nation’s most selective schools admit less than 10 percent of those who apply, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S Department of Education data. Those schools include high-demand, elite institutions such as Stanford, Yale, and UCLA—all schools involved in this year’s college admissions scandal. Parents placed such a high value on a particular school that they committed felonies to secure their child’s place. Actress Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison in California on Wednesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for paying someone to alter her daughter’s SAT score.

Elite schools are the exception, not the norm. Out of more than 1,300 schools Pew surveyed, only 17 fell in that category. The overwhelming majority of schools admit the majority of students who apply. That means that choices abound, and prospective college students should have little difficulty finding competitively priced options.

Picking the right major matters much more than picking the right school, according to personal finance columnist Liz Weston: “In reality, the colleges your kids attend matter far less than the majors they choose, and multiple studies have shown elite schools don’t offer any extra payoff for most graduates. Inflated expectations can even lead to worse outcomes, including higher dropout rates.”

Researcher and head of the nonprofit organization Educate to Career Paul Hill agreed: “A kid with a degree in cybersecurity is going to come in at three times the salary of someone who graduated from Harvard with a soft degree, you know, liberal arts, humanities, whatever. The skill set is what matters, not the name [of the school] on the diploma.”

Hill compiled and analyzed millions of college admission and student loan records to draw his conclusions, adding to a growing body of research that shows no strong correlation between a brand-name school and increased post-graduate opportunities.

That’s a hard pill to swallow, particularly for the 51 people charged in the college admissions scandal. In each of those cases, the single-minded pursuit of an ultra-selective school led to felonious actions.

“Parents get fixated on getting their kid into the best school possible,” Hill said. “They’re setting themselves up for frustration.”