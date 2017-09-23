The popular myth of Medicare for All

WASHINGTON—Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., might not win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but one of his signature proposals is already developing broad support on the left.

“I am running because the time is long overdue for the U.S. to … guarantee healthcare as a right, not a privilege, through our Medicare for All single-payer program,” Sanders said in his presidential campaign launch announcement last week.

In the years since a version of the plan was first introduced in the House of Representatives in 2003, Medicare for All has become a rallying cry for the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. Now, after more than a decade of mainstream avoidance of the issue, several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of Colorado, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, co-sponsored Sanders’ most recent bill.

Sanders’ version of Medicare for All would force all residents of the United States to acquire their healthcare from the federal government’s system. It would make it unlawful for “a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act.” It would also prohibit employers from providing private health insurance. Medicare for All would either kill private insurance companies or force them to meet all federal regulations, essentially making them a part of the government-provided system.

Single-payer healthcare often carries negative connotations, which makes Sanders’ repackaging under the label of “Medicare for All” an effective strategy. A 2017 Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 62 percent of Americans supported Medicare for All, while only 48 percent said they supported a single-payer health insurance system. The two are the same (in Sanders’ context), but one sounds a whole lot better to Americans.

Many who support single-payer healthcare want to close gaps in coverage that the Affordable Care Act of 2010 didn’t fix. Though the proportion of uninsured Americans has gone from 16 percent to 12 percent since the Obamacare insurance exchanges opened in 2014, the number of underinsured people—those who have insurance but still spend 5 to 10 percent of their income on healthcare—has climbed from 17 percent to 23 percent.

Charles Blahous of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University estimated in a July 2018 paper that during its first 10 years of full implementation, Medicare for All would cost the government roughly $32.6 trillion—an amount that even doubling current personal and corporate tax rates wouldn’t cover. Blahous also cited a study by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, that found nearly half of U.S. hospitals would have negative operating margins by 2040 if they accepted only Medicare payments, which are lower than what private insurance pays.

Jim Capretta, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told me that the plan would be unrealistic and too disruptive, noting, “It would displace the 160 million or so Americans who are enrolled in employer-sponsored coverage. … People with employer coverage today will push back against the idea unless they are exempted out of it.”

But for individuals to push back against the idea, they have to understand it. That’s difficult, since in the past few months, Democrats have put forward their own variations, also under the name “Medicare for All.”

Harris, who is still a co-sponsor of Sanders’ bill, has tried to walk back her stance and co-sponsored other bills that wouldn’t shift the playing field as drastically. Booker also hedged his bets at a recent campaign stop in New Hampshire, according to The Washington Post. “Medicare for All is great,” he said, “but if we can’t get that, but if we can extend Medicare down to age 55 ... that’s going to create such an effect on the whole system that’s going to make it better.”

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat has questioned the wisdom of both political parties’ obsessions with overhauling and re-overhauling health insurance and advocated for a deeper look at the economic stagnation and social crisis that drives up the cost of care. He argued Republicans should work toward policies that boost the economy and Democrats should focus on funding programs that support work and families.

“When your main challenges involve men who aren’t working, wages that aren’t rising, families that aren’t forming and communities that are collapsing, constantly overhauling health insurance is at best an indirect response, at worst a non sequitur,” he wrote.