The polar bears are all right

Environmental alarmists have depicted polar bears as sick and starving victims of global warming, but a new, comprehensive report by one of the world’s leading polar bear experts found just the opposite.

An in-depth analysis by Susan Crockford with the Global Warming Policy Foundation says polar bears are thriving. Surveys indicated polar bear populations were higher than ever since an international treaty in 1973 enacted protections for them.

Although summer sea ice thickness has declined, spring and early summer sea ice measurements have remained adequate for the bear populations. And the summer ice decline actually offers more abundant food sources for the bears because their prey prefer thinner ice habitats, according to the report.

Crockford also noted that Arctic sea ice thickness has always varied considerably, sometimes measuring less than it does now, and polar bear populations vary naturally in response to changing conditions.

Environmental organizations use starving polar bears as poster children for catastrophic consequences of climate change, issuing dire warnings that polar bears could disappear completely from the Arctic in the next 100 years. In December 2017, a National Geographic video of a starving polar bear went viral and stirred much public compassion. But the video, Crockford said, showed a bear suffering from cancer or some other condition that made it unable to hunt, not starving from a lack of food sources.

Some studies show declines in average weights of polar bears since 1980, but Crockford found no recorded increase in the number of bears starving to death or too thin to reproduce. Most bears are in good to excellent condition, she said.

Cal Beisner, founder of Stewardship of Creation, noted those who predicted disaster for polar bears made the same mistake as those who overestimated the causes and consequences of climate change. “Just as is the case with fears of dangerous man-made global warming, those making the claim [that polar bears will die out] depend entirely on computer models, models that are at best not verified and at worst falsified by empirical observation,” he wrote on his organization’s blog.