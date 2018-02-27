The polar bears are all right

Remains found in 1940 likely Earhart’s
Bones found in 1940 on Nikumaroro, a remote island in the South Pacific, may belong to Amelia Earhart, according to a new study published in the journal Forensic Anthropology. Earhart, the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, disappeared somewhere over the Pacific during a 1937 attempt to fly around the world.
A physician originally analyzed the bones found on Nikumaroro and said they came from a man. But now, using modern techniques, Richard Jantz, a professor of anthropology at the University of Tennessee, determined the bones came from a woman, likely Earhart.
Jantz calculated the lengths of Earhart’s humerus and radius bones from a photograph of her that also included an object to determine scale. He estimated the length of her tibia from measurements of her clothing. When he compared those measurements to those of the bones, they matched. Earhart “was known to have been in the area of Nikumaroro Island, she went missing, and human remains were discovered, which are entirely consistent with her and inconsistent with most other people,” Jantz said in a statement. —J.B