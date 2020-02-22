The origin of a virus

While scientists scramble to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, others are working to unravel the mystery of how the new virus developed. It seems to have jumped from an animal host to humans at a market in Wuhan, China, but theories about where it originated continue to surface.

Steven Mosher of the Population Research Institute in Virginia believes researchers at the National Biosafety Laboratory in the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have created the pathogen, which then escaped from the lab. China has a history of runaway diseases: SARS escaped from a Beijing lab twice, Mosher wrote for the New York Post.

Officials traced the novel coronavirus outbreak to a live animal market fewer than 10 miles from the Wuhan lab, whose scientists have confirmed they study coronaviruses. The close proximity of the market to a lab experimenting with dangerous pathogens is too great a coincidence to be chance, Mosher told The Scientist: “I think the odds against that are just astronomical.”

Other scientists decry such notions as conspiracy theories. No scientific evidence exists to support the idea that anyone manufactured SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a Feb. 26 article in Emerging Microbes and Infections. A group of public health scientists published a statement in The Lancet on March 7 denying the virus originated in a lab: “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.”

Viruses regularly jump from animals to people. Researchers linked bats to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and to the SARS outbreak that began in 2002 in China. An analysis published in the journal Nature suggested the new coronavirus has a genome 96 percent similar to a one found in bats. Many scientists believe the virus jumped to intermediary animal hosts before infecting humans. Bats often serve as hosts for viruses: They make up 25 percent of all mammals, each species carries its own pathogens, and they can host a variety of viruses without getting sick.

The market in Wuhan likely created a perfect storm for the virus could jump to people, said Thomas Gillespie, an Emory University disease ecologist. Live animal markets bring together many species from different parts of the world. Animals in captivity can’t eat the way they would in the wild, and stress lowers the effectiveness of their immune systems. Market owners house the animals in cages where they defecate on one another, and they butcher them where their blood can easily spread pathogens.

Gillespie also noted that shrinking natural habitats cause species to crowd together and come into closer contact with humans, resulting in That would also result in more species-jumping pathogens.