The origin of a virus

Going back to ancient crops
Reviving ancient grains that date to Biblical times may help offset drought, according to scientists at the University of Nevada, Reno. The researchers in the driest U.S. state are experimenting with teff, an ancient grain that originated in Ethiopia. Teff needs only a quarter of the water required by alfalfa and thrives in a shorter growing season. It’s gluten-free and has more iron and fiber, making it good for livestock fodder. “It’s one of a range of old, climate-resistant grains, some dating back over 7,000 years, that researchers globally are trying to revive, as the answer to food security challenges of the future,” John Cushman, one of the researchers, told Ozy.
Global agriculture tends to concentrate on a few staple grains like wheat, rice, corn, or soybeans. But that makes them more susceptible to damage from pests, diseases, and weather patterns. Ancient grains can withstand dry seasons and temperature changes and offer more nutritional value than corn or wheat.
Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia are trying to isolate ancient strains of wheat, while projects like Europe’s Protein2Food explore protein-rich grains like quinoa, amaranth, and buckwheat. —J.B.