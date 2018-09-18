The middle of the street

Sesame Street producers tried to set the record straight this week, asserting that puppet characters Bert and Ernie are not a gay couple. For generations, smirking teens have suggested that the roommates were more than friends, and former Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman seemed to confirm it in an interview posted Sunday on the website Queerty. He said he always imagined Bert and Ernie as a romantically involved couple when he was writing scenes for them.

In response to the Saltzman interview, the show’s producers tweeted: “As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics … they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

That statement upset people who want to see more gay TV characters, and the show’s producers re-responded Tuesday with something more general about diversity and acceptance, saying Bert and Ernie “were created to be best friends.” As Sesame Street worked to find a middle ground with its pro-LGBT critics, Saltzman did the same for parents who want to protect their children from sexualization. He told The New York Times he didn’t mean that Bert and Ernie were gay, just that he had written from his own experiences as a gay man. Frank Oz, who helped create Bert and Ernie, also clarified on Twitter that the duo wasn’t gay, and raised the question: “Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There’s so much more to a human being than straightness or gayness.”

Sesame Street, Oz, and even Saltzman, who has resisted definitively arguing that Bert and Ernie are gay, are fighting an uphill battle not just against the demands of the LGBT movement, but also against the pressure to turn every commercial icon into a sigil in the culture war. Up until now, the cultish appropriation of symbols has been mostly the practice of teenagers and small subgroups. High schoolers in every generation knew what to wear and what not to wear to express their sexuality, politics, and stances on drug and alcohol use. In the intensity of today’s social and political climate, interest groups want to codify that symbolism, and brandmakers are complying. (Just look at how quickly the Nike swoosh recently went from symbolizing athleticism to expressing sympathy for Colin Kaepernick and opposition to President Donald Trump.)

The weaponization of cultural artifacts—whether it’s a brand logo or beloved children’s characters—is stifling to imagination and creativity, and Sesame Street creators are right to resist it. WORLD editor-in-chief Marvin Olasky put this way: “Do we really want a country, like Spain in the 1930s just before its civil war began, where you can look at a person’s shirt or shoes and instantly know his politics?” The answer is no. Let Bert and Ernie be puppets, not just for the children’s sake, but for all of ours.