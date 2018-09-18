The middle of the street

Word play
Abortionist Kermit Gosnell is serving life in prison for atrocities he committed against women and children, but NPR insists on calling him a “doctor.” The Daily Beast reported this week that NPR censored an ad for the upcoming movie about Gosnell’s arrest and prosecution. Here’s the original text:
“Support for this NPR program comes from the film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer. The film is the true story of abortionist Kermit Gosnell. A story the mainstream media tried to cover up because it reveals the truth about abortion.”
And here’s what NPR said was acceptable:
“Support for this NPR program comes from Hat Tip Distribution, with the film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer, based on the true story of Philadelphia doctor Kermit Gosnell. Out Friday.”
Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis said an NPR spokeswoman told him the company requires its ads to be “value neutral” to “avoid suggesting bias in NPR’s journalism.” Lewis further revealed that the film’s producers offered to change the term “abortionist” to “abortion doctor,” but that wasn’t “value neutral” enough for NPR, despite the fact it has used the term “abortion doctor” in past reporting.
One upside? Maybe more of NPR’s pro-abortion listeners will go see the movie if they don’t know in advance what it’s really about. The film comes out Oct. 12 in theaters across the country. —L.L.