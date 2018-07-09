The loneliness trap

Preferential death certificates
Rhode Island now requires death certificates record a person’s gender preference instead of biological sex. Prior to the change, signed into law by Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, late last month, officials determined gender based on the deceased person’s birth certificate or anatomical evidence. Now, officials can use a variety of sources: a driver’s license, family testimony, or court documentation of a gender change.
Supporters argued the bill preserves “respect in death.” Richard J. Rosendall, past president of the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance of Washington, D.C., testified in support of the measure, quoting transgender activists who argued burying someone who identified as a woman in men’s clothing was “on the level of defiling a corpse.”
But surgeon Christine Toevs called the new law “a hideously bad idea.” Death certificates provide information for a host of agencies that study mortality data, Toevs told me. Those agencies then direct funding, craft prevention policies, and shape health policy. She pointed out that many diseases are genetically driven. For example, men have a higher risk of heart disease, even after surgical gender changes.
“We already have trouble trusting statistics,” Toevs said. “Do we really want to intentionally alter them?”
California, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia already have passed similar bills. —Anna Johansen