The loneliness trap

Adults ages 18 to 22 are the loneliest people in the United States today, according to a study released earlier this summer.

Using an industry standard loneliness scale, researchers with the health service company Cigna surveyed more than 20,000 American adults about their subjective feelings of loneliness and social isolation. On a scale of 20 to 80, with a score of 43 and above designated as officially lonely, the study found most Americans are lonely, and the youngest are the loneliest.

Adults in Generation Z (ages 18 to 22) scored 48.3 overall, with millennials (ages 23 to 37) at 45.3, Generation Xers (ages 38 to 51) at 45.1, and baby boomers (ages 52 to 71) at 42.4. Adults age 72 and older ranked the least lonely with a score of 38.6.

Loneliness is not just a psychological problem, according to the study, which cited research that found it has the same affect on mortality as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Put simply, the study’s youngest respondents were more disconnected, isolated, and in poorer overall health than the nation’s elderly—those naturally facing decreasing health and mobility, the loss of family and friends, and death.

The study’s authors said their research found no correlation between social media use and loneliness for Generation Z. The difference in loneliness between those who reported never using social media to those who called themselves very heavy users was less than 2 points.

But one factor Cigna did not address could play into the results: pornography use.

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show teens are having less sex than ever before, but they also are consuming more porn than ever. By the time they turn 14, 2 in 3 boys in the United States have viewed porn in the last year, according to Fight the New Drug, an anti-porn advocacy organization. And while men still use pornography more than women, the gender gap is closing.

Recent research shows a close and painful relationship between pornography and loneliness, especially for young people, according to Mark Butler, a professor at Brigham Young University. Butler and his colleagues found loneliness and pornography usage increase in tandem to one another in a self-fueling cycle.

“If loneliness can lead to pornography use, and pornography use may bring about or intensify loneliness, these circular linkages may create a vicious cycle, pulling the user even further from health-promoting relationship connections,” he wrote in an article for the Institute for Family Studies.

Butler hypothesized the root of the problem is a deviation from design—God’s design, though he doesn’t name God.

“The human sexual system is carefully designed to support both conception and bonding,” Butler wrote. He added that sexual pleasure is designed—both physically and chemically—to create attachment, and when pornography triggers that biological system, the user has a false relationship experience that provides short-lived relief from loneliness. But when it’s over, the experience “may only end up excavating a deeper loneliness,” trapping users in an “addictive void,” Butler noted.

He contends pornography use in young people poses a public health risk, a statement that rings true given the increasing amount of young people who say they are lonely.