The last straw for environmentalists

Who would have thought a 9-year-old boy’s school project could mushroom into a frenzied environmental campaign to ban the plastic straw?

In 2011, Vermont resident Milo Cress became concerned that plastic straws might contribute to the pollution of our ocean and rivers. Unable to find any scientific research on straw use in the United States and its environmental impact, Cress called straw manufacturers and asked them for estimates on the daily straw market. He got varying replies and settled on a median 500 million plastic straws per day. Despite no scientific backup for the figure, mainstream media outlets ran with it. (The number is probably closer to 175 million per day, according to Technomic, a global foodservice consulting company.)

Now, numerous celebrities have vowed to just say no to straws. Global businesses, including American Airlines, Starbucks, Disney, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International plan to ban the plastic straw. On July 1, Seattle became the first major U.S. city to ban plastic straws, with other cities, including New York City, considering similar action.

There is little debate that plastic pollution poses a problem for the earth’s oceans. Estimates indicate that ocean waters may already contain more than 150 million tons of plastic, with an additional 8 million tons accumulating each year. Plastics do not degrade easily and can remain in the environment for hundreds of years. In 2015, a video showing a marine biologist removing a straw from a sea turtle’s nose went viral and understandably elicited public sympathy.

Ocean sun, waves, wind, and microbes usually break down plastic into smaller pieces, often ingested by marine animals. According to a scientific review published in Science Direct, ingestion of plastic can result in gut blockage and perforation of internal organs, as well as cause toxic chemicals to leach into sea life. And those toxins can travel all the way up the food chain to human ingestion.

But critics of the plastic straw ban note scientific research shows the United States contributes little to marine plastic pollution. A 2015 Science magazine report found China and 11 other Asian nations bore the responsibility for 77 to 83 percent of plastic waste entering ocean waters, and a 2017 Environmental Sciences and Technology study reported up to 95 percent of plastic waste enters an ocean from one of 10 rivers—eight in Asia and two in Africa.

According to the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free-market public policy organization, consumers are not the main ocean polluters: Fish nets, ropes, and lines account for 52 percent of marine trash.

The organization also noted that plastic often offers a more sanitary option than reusable products and is cheaper to produce than paper alternatives. Production of paper straws costs eight times more than plastic straws and requires much more energy.

Critics of the ban say it will not benefit the environment but will leave consumers paying more for a soggy paper straw that degrades while in use.

You’re replacing a superior product with an inferior one and asking people to pay more for it,” Angela Logomasini, a CEI senior fellow, said in an interview with ReasonTV. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense.”