The Keillor dilemma

For major U.S. media companies, accusations of sexual abuse by their leaders have become a debilitating disease that no one wants to catch.

Eight weeks after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faced dozens of sexual assault accusations, the company he built with his brother, Bob Weinstein, is on life support. Numerous actors, directors, and producers broke ties with The Weinstein Co. (TWC) after the scandal surfaced. This week, the judge in a bankruptcy case for a firm that’s suing TWC (the suit dates to before the scandal) wrote in a ruling, “The status quo is not sustainable for TWC. It may well need to engage in a transaction that will be outside the ordinary course of its business, whether that be an asset sale or an influx of capital from a new investor.”

TWC’s situation explains in part why major corporations are altering their decision making on sexual assault. Companies’ attitudes toward high-profile sexual abusers have changed from “We can’t live without them”—hence the elaborate cover-up schemes— to “We can’t live with them.” If evolving journalistic standards helped break the dam of sexual assault accusations in the United States, the drain on corporate wallets from dealing with the fallout has kept the stream flowing.

Consider the case of public radio personality Garrison Keillor, who hosted the endearing and light-hearted radio program A Prairie Home Companion for 42 seasons. Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) fired Keillor this week, citing “inappropriate behavior.” Keillor told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he committed an accidental act of indecorum when, intending to pat a colleague on the back, he accidentally reached underneath her untucked shirt. In the past few days, hundreds of Keillor’s fans flooded the radio network with complaints that his firing was unfair.

“We understand that some listeners are upset and know that the limited information we’ve made available at this time may not seem to justify such a consequential decision,” said Angie Andresen, an MPR spokeswoman. “We want to assure that this decision honors the highest standards they’ve come to expect from us.” MPR clarified Thursday that executives based their firing decision on one person’s complaint about multiple instances of improper conduct.

If Keillor is right, then he might have been the victim of a painful knee-jerk reaction from MPR. But that is a big if, given that the woman hasn’t offered her side of the story. Keillor has not said whether he will sue MPR for wrongful termination, but the option remains open.

If MPR is right, then the company might have acted appropriately to stop the victimization of a vulnerable employee by firing her aggressor. It continues to protect her privacy at great cost, knowing a fuller explanation might quiet its critics.

Many have asked, “How did we get here?” since the sexual assault landslide started. The answer is that countless companies neglected to nip sexual harassment in the bud the first time it came to light. That doesn’t mean everyone accused of sexual harassment should be fired automatically. Such policies could both encourage false allegations by spiteful co-workers and deter reporting by victims who don’t want to cause their abusers to lose their jobs. Zero tolerance leaves room for designing a punishment that fits the crime, according to Philadelphia-based employment attorney Jon Segal: “You don’t want to send the message to people that if there is an allegation and it’s found to be true, it’s automatic termination.”

Now that protecting sexual harassers is becoming more expensive than expelling them, maybe more companies will do the right thing.