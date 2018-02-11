The Iran nuclear deal is officially over

The United States on Friday reinstated the last of the economic sanctions on Iran that former President Barack Obama lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. The sanctions will take effect Monday and cover the Iranian shipping, financial, and energy sectors. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a list of 12 demands that Iran must meet if it wants the sanctions lifted, including ending support for terrorism, ending military engagement in Syria, and completely halting its nuclear and ballistic missile development. Eight nations, including U.S. allies such as Italy, India, Japan, and South Korea, will receive temporary waivers allowing them to continue to import Iranian petroleum products for a limited time.