The ‘I’ word

In the days after two of President Donald Trump’s former insiders admitted to or were found guilty of felonies, the president’s detractors in the media rushed to declare him guilty by association and speculated on a possible impeachment. But Democrats in Congress are taking a more measured approach and counting on special counsel Robert Mueller to pave a smoother path for them to oust Trump.

“It may well be the case that the only reason Trump hasn’t been indicted is that he’s president, the leader of the free world,” tweeted David French, a conservative columnist and vocal Trump critic. Jonathan Allen, an NBC News political reporter, wrote, “There hasn’t been a darker moment for a president—or for the presidency—since Richard Nixon resigned on the verge of impeachment in 1974.”

On Tuesday, a jury found Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, guilty on eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Meanwhile, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight felony counts and claimed the president directed hush money payments to two of his alleged mistresses with the intent of influencing the 2016 presidential election. Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, tweeted: “If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn’t they be a crime for Donald Trump?”

Despite the media frenzy accusing the president of being a criminal, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called impeachment “not a priority” for Democrats. She said party leaders instead want to ensure Mueller can work unimpeded on the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

If Trump were to fire Mueller or his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, congressional Democrats said they were ready to deploy an emergency contingency plan, NBC reported. They would demand floor votes on a prepared bill that would retroactively protect Mueller and his documents, though they would need Republican support. Democratic groups have also organized 933 protest rallies to ignite across the country if Trump fires Mueller.

Another threat to Mueller’s investigation reemerged Thursday when Trump said in an interview that Attorney General Jeff Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department and it’s a sort of an incredible thing.” Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and handed oversight of it to Rosenstein, a move Trump has questioned repeatedly.

The president’s jabs at Sessions revived rumors that he wants to fire the attorney general, and Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaders on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that might not be such a bad idea—after the midterm congressional elections.

“The president’s entitled to an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that’s qualified for the job, and I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice,” Graham told reporters Thursday. Getting rid of Sessions could give Trump more control over the Russia probe. But Sessions stood his ground Thursday, saying in a statement, “While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

Political pundit Scott Jennings predicted this week’s news will cause voters to double down along partisan lines. Democrats hoping to secure a majority in Congress may shy away from talk of impeachment during midterms, particularly in districts where they need to sway Republican voters. Instead, Democrats may rally behind the word “scandal” by rolling out heavy-hitting ads or proposals like Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s recent anti-corruption bill. The Democrat from Massachusetts’ proposal would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to disclose eight years’ worth of tax returns, among other measures.

For now, Trump’s office protects him from indictment, though not impeachment. And Democrats will need a blue wave come November should they want to turn impeachment threats into action.

The president himself reacted to the possibility Thursday with a warning in an interview that aired on Fox & Friends: “You know, I guess it says something like high crimes and all—I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job. If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor.”