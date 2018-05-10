The Gosnell code of silence persists

The makers of Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer knew exactly what they were doing when they planned a screening of their film in Austin, Texas, for the same night and location as a high-dollar Planned Parenthood fundraiser. Showing the movie about the horrors of abortion next door to an event featuring Cecile Richards, the newly retired president of Planned Parenthood, was “actually quite perfect,” producer Ann McElhinney told me.

“People could make a choice,” she said. “They could go to a $400 dinner celebrating Cecile Richards’ achievements, or they could go to our movie, which tells another story about the achievements of the movement that she’s part of.”

But people didn’t get that choice after all, because the Hyatt hotel in Austin pulled the plug on the Gosnell screening the Monday before the event, which was scheduled for last Saturday. The Hyatt cited security concerns as the reason for the cancellation and paid the filmmakers $1,000 as compensation, McElhinney said. Her co-producer and husband, Phelim MacAleer, called the payment “blood money” but said he would use it to buy tickets for 100 people to see the film, which comes out next Friday.

“They chose Planned Parenthood over us, and then used this bogus security concerns excuse, which is really pathetic,” McElhinney said.

The Gosnell movie and the story it tells have struggled from the beginning to get the attention they deserve. Gosnell was convicted of in 2013 of three counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The trial included horrifying witness testimony from members of his staff who saw newborn babies move, breathe, and cry before Gosnell snipped their spinal cords with scissors.

When mainstream media ignored the 2013 trial, pro-lifers were disappointed. When Kickstarter shuttered the Gosnell movie’s initial crowdfunding campaign, it was frustrating. When no entertainment companies would agree to distribute the movie, it was discouraging. Now that the Hyatt in Austin has joined in, it’s starting to feel like the media, Hollywood, and secular culture have an omertà against the truth about what happened in Gosnell’s abortion center, which prosecutors called a “house of horrors.”

“It’s taken a very long time, and it’s been very, very hard, and we’re not over all our difficulties yet,” McElhinney said. But she and MacAleer forge ahead. The movie’s premiere is scheduled for Tuesday at the historic, 1,400-seat Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., and it will hit 750 screens across the country three days later.