The Gosnell code of silence persists

Narnia on demand
Not to be outdone by Amazon, which is working on a TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, Netflix announced plans this week for a series based on The Chronicles of Narnia. The streaming company acquired the rights to all seven of C.S. Lewis’ children’s fantasy novels with the help of Mark Gordon, an executive with Hollywood studio eOne, who was working on the fourth installment in the series of Narnia feature films that kicked off in 2005. Gordon and others decided the stories from the world of Narnia would work better on Netflix as a collection of films and series rather than theatrically released movies, Deadline reported.
Parents who want high-quality family content are still a little cross with Netflix for the postmodern liberties that the series Anne with an E took with Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables, produced by Moira Walley-Beckett, whose prior credits included Breaking Bad. Can Narnia fans, who include generations of Christian families, count on Netflix to do right by Aslan? It helps that the producers include two veterans of 2005’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Doug Gresham, Lewis’ surviving stepson.
“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Gresham said. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.” —L.L.