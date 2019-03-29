The ‘God factor’

WASHINGTON—Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is openly courting religious voters on the left and encouraging his opponents to do the same.

The Democratic Party has had a tenuous relationship with religion in recent years, but Buttigieg, an openly gay Episcopalian, said Democrats ought to woo the “religious left” to counter the voting power of conservative Christians. The mayor of South Bend, Ind., told USA Today that Democrats should not be afraid to argue that the “Christian faith is going to point you in a progressive direction.” In a Washington Post interview, Buttigieg lamented that Democrats have “lost touch with a religious tradition that I think can help explain and relate our values … when it comes to protecting the sick and the stranger and the poor, as well as a skepticism of the wealthy and the powerful and the established.”

In 2012, Democrats snubbed religious voters by removing language about God from their party’s platform. They later put it back, but vocal protests from the convention floor led to black-eye headlines like “Democrats boo God.” Religious voters’ support for President Donald Trump may have jolted awake some Democrats—around 81 percent of white evangelicals voted for him in 2016.

Other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have talked about faith, though most of them have kept religion at arm’s length and only mentioned it in response to questions from interviewers or potential voters.

In a CNN town hall meeting, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Jesus’ statement in Matthew 25 that “as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers,you did it to me” informed her faith. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said she attends two Bible studies weekly and that her faith “centers” her, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said her beliefs had helped her cope with her father’s alcoholism. While announcing her bid for president, Sen. Kamala Harris of California talked about the faith that motivated abolitionists and civil rights leaders like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and Martin Luther King Jr., noting that “to love the religion of Jesus is to hate the religion of the slave master.” And Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said at a CNN town hall meeting that “Christ is the center of my life.” He later elaborated in an interview that the Bible’s message of “dealing with poverty … welcoming the stranger … compassion toward the imprisoned” motivated his aspiration to have “radical love of people.”

Neither Buttigieg’s faith appeal nor those of the other 2020 candidates is likely to win over religious conservatives who fundamentally disagree with Democratic positions on moral issues involving life and sexuality. Buttigieg alienated pro-lifers by voicing his support for late-term abortion bills in New York and Virginia. “When a woman is in that situation … the involvement of a male government official like me is not helpful,” he said.

“[Buttigieg] has zero appeal to religious conservatives so long as he holds to the Democratic Party line on the right of a woman to hire a doctor to kill a viable, living unborn baby,” wrote David French for National Review.

Buttigieg has also sparred with Christians who believe in the Biblical definition of marriage as between one man and one woman. “I can tell you, that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” he said at a LGBTQ Victory Fund brunch on April 7. “And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world could understand, that if you have a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

Buttigieg came out as gay during his reelection campaign for mayor of South Bend while Pence served as Indiana’s governor.

Pence responded in a CNBC News interview: “He knows better. He knows me. … I have my Christian values. My family and I have a view of marriage that’s informed by our faith. And we stand by that. But that doesn’t mean that we’re critical of anyone else who has a different point of view.”

Because of Buttigieg’s stance on marriage and abortion, University of Notre Dame historian Darren Dochuk told The Washington Post he doubts that the mayor’s “talk about God and social Christianity and his desire to shift the religious politics of our day to the left will gain much traction among a majority of white evangelicals and conservative Catholics. Whatever the case, I think he rightly senses the need for Democrats to quit avoiding or dodging or minimizing the God factor in American politics.”