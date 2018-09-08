The fruits of labor

#MeToo ousters
The #MeToo movement delivered a day of reckoning to two more media and entertainment names this week. The executive producer of CBS’s 60 Minutes, Jeff Fager, stepped down on Wednesday amid reports he tolerated an abusive workplace, groped women, and allowed a “boy’s club” atmosphere at the newsmagazine. Fager denied the claims. When CBS News reporter Jericka Duncan questioned him about the accusations on Sunday, he reportedly texted her, “Be careful. There are people who lost their jobs trying to harm me. …” Fager’s departure came just four days after CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves resigned amid sexual abuse accusations..
Over at NBC, The Tonight Show canceled a Tuesday appearance by comedian Norm Macdonald after he was criticized for comments he made about the #MeToo movement and fellow comedian Louis C.K. The former Saturday Night Live cast member told The Hollywood Reporter he was “happy the #MeToo movement had slowed down a little bit,” and expressed sympathy for Louis C.K. as well as for his former boss Roseanne Barr for “losing everything in a day.” Barr lost her reboot of the TV series Roseanne, for which Macdonald was a writer, after posting a racially insensitive tweet.
Macdonald’s new David Letterman–produced talk show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, debuted Friday on Netflix. —Kiley Crossland
Art on the Arab Peninsula
Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of Jesus—the one that Saudi Crown Prince Mohmmed bin Salman bought last year for $450 million—isn’t ready for its public debut yet. The Louvre Abu Dhabi had planned to display the painting, Salvator Mundi, starting Tuesday but delayed its exhibition for unknown reasons.
The Renaissance oil painting, whose title in Latin means “Savior of the World,” depicts a blue-robed Jesus holding a crystal orb and gazing directly at the viewer. It’s one of fewer than 20 surviving works of da Vinci.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in November 2017 after nearly a decade of construction. Abu Dhabi has agreed to pay France $525 million for the use of the “Louvre” name for the next 30 years and six months, plus another $750 million to hire French managers to oversee 300 loaned works of art.
The museum’s opening represents another effort by Middle Eastern countries to keep tourism and entertainment dollars at home. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia allowed the opening of the first movie theater in the kingdom in 35 years, and in March allowed an Egyptian pop star to hold a concert, though officials required modest dress, separate areas for men and women, and no dancing. —L.L.
Recognizing diversity
The Emmys air Monday night, but the awards are already making history this year. Last week at the creative arts Emmys, which honor guest actors and behind-the-scenes contributors prior to the main awards show, African-Americans swept the categories for TV series guest actors. The winners included Tiffany Haddish for hosting Saturday Night Live, Katt Williams for Atlanta, Ron Cephas Jones for This Is Us, and Samira Wiley for The Handmaid’s Tale. “We’re going forward and moving ahead,” Jones said after winning. —L.L.