The fruits of labor

In the span of two weeks, Geoffrey Owens went from being a B-list actor working at a grocery store to a champion for working people. Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, son-in-law to the Heathcliff Huxtable character played by Bill Cosby, on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992. Fast forward 16 years, and he was working at a Trader Joe’s in Clifton, N.J., when a customer recognized him, snapped a photo, and posted it online, mocking Owens. The Daily Mail and Fox News picked up on the story, spreading it far and wide.

“I felt really humiliated,” Owens told People. “The words they used to describe me were so demeaning. It hurt.” Within an hour or two, though, a wave of support came rolling in from across the internet.

“I swept floors AFTER the @NFL,” actor and former professional football player Terry Crews tweeted in response to Owens’ story. “If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Movie producer and director Tyler Perry reached out to Owens, tweeting, “I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.” A representative for Owens confirmed to CNN the actor had accepted a job from Perry on the show The Haves and Have Nots. All of the media attention led him to quit the job at Trader Joe’s, where he worked for 15 months to support his family while still pursuing acting jobs. His income also took a hit after he stopped receiving residual payments for The Cosby Show due to reruns being pulled from the air because of Cosby’s sexual abuse scandal.

“I’ve learned to never give up,” Owens said. “A lot of times I was on the verge of quitting the job at Trader Joe’s, but I didn’t because I couldn’t.”

John Stonestreet, president of the Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview, told WORLD Radio’s Nick Eicher that the world needs more people like Owens.

“The number of young adults, especially young men, who sit around waiting for the perfect opportunity is nauseating and problematic anyway,” Stonestreet said. “So what if he was driving an Uber or what if he was working on a construction site or something like that? … If he was bagging groceries and doing a great job at it, then God was glorified in that work.”

Owens expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with CNN. “What I hope continues to resonate is the idea that one job is not better than another,” he said. “A certain job might pay more, it might have better benefits, it might look better on paper, but that essentially one kind of work isn’t better than another kind of work, that we reevaluate that whole idea and we start honoring the dignity of work and the dignity of the working person.”