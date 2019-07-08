The First Step Act in action

The U.S. Department of Justice is set to take two major steps toward criminal justice reform this week following the passage of the bipartisan First Step Act in December. On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons is scheduled to set free 2,200 inmates who had their release dates recalculated based on good behavior under one of the law’s provisions. Attorney General William Barr also is expected to lay out expedited rules Friday for evaluating federal inmates’ risks and needs.

The First Step Act created an easier pathway for inmates to participate in programs designed to prevent recidivism and earn reductions in their sentences. It also reduced mandatory minimum sentencing for nonviolent drug offenders with the goal of accelerating the rehabilitation of criminals and improving their chances for success after release.

A Bureau of Justice Statistics study in 2018 found that 83 percent of all state prisoners released in 2005 were arrested again at least once in the following nine years, but reentry programs can reduce recidivism rates significantly. In one such program at a federal prison in Englewood, Colo., inmates travel the country helping with repairs and construction jobs at federal government installations. Authorities say the crew saved the government nearly $30 million over three years and picked up commercial driver’s licenses and skills with heavy machinery.

“This a great opportunity for a real career outside of here,” Littlelee Ragsdale, a Wyoming man serving a nine-year sentence for distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, told USA Today. “It’s not just one of those jobs to get by. Reentry is now a realistic goal.”

Prison Fellowship, a Christian organization that advocates for criminal justice reform, hopes participants in its reentry programs will eventually qualify for early release under the First Step Act. New information expected this Friday about prisoner needs assessments could smooth the way for programs such as the Prison Fellowship Academy, which offers more than 500 hours of education for inmates on finances, time management, and other life skills.

Heather Rice-Minus, vice president of government affairs for Prison Fellowship, told me that prisons often relegate faith-based initiatives to the chaplaincy department. Those departments include representatives of more than 40 religions, which often are required to have equal numbers of volunteers and hours.

“So if there are a lot of Christians, they’d get the short end of the stick,” Rice-Minus said, noting that sometimes, that means inmates must choose between a faith-based program and a program that will reduce their sentence. “We specifically worked on language in the bill that would allow faith-based programs to have equal access. We’re confident that the act will give us that.” She hopes for additional bipartisan criminal justice reform in the future. First Step was a rare across-the-aisle effort, passing in the Senate by a vote of 87-12 and the House 358-36.

“The First Step Act proves that our Country can achieve amazing breakthroughs when we put politics aside, and put the interests of ALL Americans FIRST,” President Donald Trump tweeted in April.

But Rice-Minus believes more can be done to boost the number of religious volunteers and programs in the federal prison system to help inmates reenter the free world.

“We’re excited,” she said. “This was the first step to getting there.”