The fight for YouTube’s soul

Bob Dylan: Don’t think too hard about a song’s meaning
With just days to spare, Bob Dylan delivered the speech required to claim the reward money for his Nobel Prize in Literature. (The speech was due by June 10; he recorded it June 4.) In a long, rambling oration, Dylan talked about how three works of literature influenced his music: Moby Dick, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Homer’s Odyssey. Dylan revealed much about his worldview, the basic tenet of which seems to be that nothing really matters. “If a song moves you, that’s all that’s important,” he said. “I don’t have to know what a song means. I’ve written all kinds of things into my songs. And I’m not going to worry about it—what it all means.” —L.L.
Cultural moment
