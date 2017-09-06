The fight for YouTube’s soul

Since its founding in 2005, YouTube has become the world’s soapbox, giving anyone with a webcam a chance to be heard. Now advertisers are saying they have heard enough.

Since The Times of London reported in March that ads for major brands appeared alongside videos produced by violent extremists, multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Walmart, Verizon, and Nestle pulled ads from YouTube. Others, such as Toyota, have curtailed their spending, according to Barron’s. Google’s stock took an initial hit in March but quickly promised companies it would tighten rules for which videos could feature advertising. The company’s bottom line has recovered—and then some. But the wallets of many individual YouTubers who found their videos suddenly labeled not “advertiser-friendly” have not.

On June 1, YouTube released new guidelines for advertiser-friendly content that sound distinctly big brother–esque. They prohibit sexually explicit, violent, and drug-related content, but also bar “controversial or sensitive subjects and events, including subjects related to war, political conflicts, natural disasters, and tragedies, even if graphic imagery is not shown.” Those kinds of videos can still be posted on YouTube, but their creators won’t be eligible for ad revenue.

Since March, YouTubers complained on the company’s Creators Blog that the rules are unfair.

“I made videos about living with cancer. They are upbeat videos, not depressing, yet YouTube demonetized ALL my videos. And yet, I’ve seen ads for chemotherapy drugs,” commented user Ann Silberman.

While YouTube creators have no inherent right to make money on their content, look for discrimination lawsuits in the near future against the company, which is still struggling to separate the wheat from the chaff. Just this week, Britain’s political parties pulled election ads from the site after the Times busted YouTube for running the ads next to Islamic extremist videos.