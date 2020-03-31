The cultural crime of thinking differently

Let them entertain you
As homebound families turn to the internet for entertainment, celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon—or, in this case, bandwidth—to supply new content. Here is a glimpse of some of the more popular online programs entertainers have created so far during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Actor John Krasinski, known for his role in the 2005–2013 sitcom The Office, debuted a YouTube series last week called Some Good News. On his kickoff program, Krasinski sat in front of a logo drawn by his daughters and reported good news submitted by the public. He played a video montage of people cheering healthcare workers, showcased an elderly man singing “Amazing Grace” through a window with his bedridden wife, and video chatted with Office co-star Steve Carell and Coco, a young cancer survivor. Krasinski posted a new episode Monday that featured the creator and original cast members of the Broadway musical Hamilton serenading a young fan over Zoom.
- On Thursday, singer Dolly Parton launched Goodnight With Dolly, a 10-week YouTube series of Parton reading children’s books from her Imagination Library project. First up was The Little Engine That Could, which children who join the free monthly book club received.
- Jimmy Fallon is recording The Tonight Show: At Home Edition from his home, which has an in-house tube slide that he and his kids use to make an entrance. His 5- and 6-year-old daughters draw the show’s graphics and make regular appearances, while his wife, Nancy Juvonen, laughs behind the camera. Each show supports a different charity.
- Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber posted himself playing the song “All I Ask of You” from his musical Phantom of the Opera at the request of his Twitter followers. After Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton (he’s been busy), raved about the post, Lloyd Webber challenged Miranda to a playoff. When Miranda responded by singing “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar, guitarist Nile Rodgers, co-founder of the musical group Chic, joined the contest with another Superstar song. Meanwhile, Lloyd Webber’s YouTube initiative The Shows Must Go On! is streaming select musicals weekly for free through April 10.
- Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra in the Netherlands played their individual parts from home to create a moving, crescendoing video rendition of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony finale. The Toronto Symphony responded in kind with Aaron Copland’s calming “Appalachian Spring.” Last month, famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma started an initiative called Songs of Comfort, encouraging musicians to post short pieces online. In his first posting, he played Anton Dvorak’s “Going Home.” —Sharon Dierberger