The cultural crime of thinking differently

by Collin Garbarino
The sordid story of how a Tweetstorm almost destroyed the Romance Writers of America serves as a cautionary tale of the perils of modern cancel culture. As of last week, it looks like the drama, itself worthy of a pulpy novel, has finally come to an end.

In August 2019, Carolyn Jewel, president-elect of the 40-year-old trade organization, announced she had blocked a prominent figure in the billion-dollar romance novel publishing industry for “liking” racist tweets. Jewel was referring to acquisitions editor and corporate book-buyer Sue Grimshaw. The proof of Grimshaw’s racism? She had liked, but not written, tweets that expressed support for President Donald Trump and pro-Christian messages.

One of the tweets Grimshaw liked read, “Jesus never said it would be easy, but He said it would be worth it!” Another from conservative activist Charlie Kirke stated, “ICE just arrested 680 illegal aliens in Mississippi.” Yet another came from Trump’s account and praised medical workers in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, after mass shootings in the two cities.

Author Courtney Milan, chairwoman of the RWA’s ethics committee—ostensibly tasked with championing inclusivity and diversity—joined the fray. She targeted Grimshaw, calling on authors of color to share Grimshaw’s rejections of their books as proof of her bigotry. Milan and her followers then moved on to charging Grimshaw’s publisher with racism for defending her. They also condemned books by one of Grimshaw’s authors for white supremacism while admitting they hadn’t read it.

Though a powerful figure in the romance genre, Grimshaw did not belong to the RWA. The publisher and author did, however, and they filed a formal complaint with the organization accusing Milan of harming their careers.

Hamstrung by a rule enacted under Milan’s tenure as ethics chair that exempted social media from code of conduct violations, the RWA couldn’t discipline Milan for cyberbullying. But a newly formed committee ruled she hurt the reputation of the industry. In late December, the RWA board suspended her for one year and banned her from serving in a leadership role in the future.

Milan’s suspension added more fuel to the fire. Her supporters decried the entire organization as racist. Spooked by the media attention the skirmish was getting, major publishers and agents began withdrawing their support from the organization and vowed to skip its annual conference. By the beginning of January, the entire RWA board had resigned and canceled its annual awards ceremony.

At that point, the RWA commissioned an independent audit from a law firm to address critics’ concerns. In February, the law firm—Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman—found Milan had not been the victim of racism: “The evidence Pillsbury reviewed does not suggest that the adverse finding against Ms. Milan was motivated by animus or bias against her.” By this point, though, no one seemed to care about the facts.

In late March, RWA members elected a new interim board. Their first order of business? They formally expunged the ethics complaints from Courtney Milan’s record and on Friday issued her a “heartfelt apology for how the proceedings were handled and for the impact of this terrible situation on her.”

YouTube/SomeGoodNews YouTube/SomeGoodNews John Krasinski hosting Some Good News

Let them entertain you

As homebound families turn to the internet for entertainment, celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon—or, in this case, bandwidth—to supply new content. Here is a glimpse of some of the more popular online programs entertainers have created so far during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Actor John Krasinski, known for his role in the 2005–2013 sitcom The Office, debuted a YouTube series last week called Some Good News. On his kickoff program, Krasinski sat in front of a logo drawn by his daughters and reported good news submitted by the public. He played a video montage of people cheering healthcare workers, showcased an elderly man singing “Amazing Grace” through a window with his bedridden wife, and video chatted with Office co-star Steve Carell and Coco, a young cancer survivor. Krasinski posted a new episode Monday that featured the creator and original cast members of the Broadway musical Hamilton serenading a young fan over Zoom.
  • On Thursday, singer Dolly Parton launched Goodnight With Dolly, a 10-week YouTube series of Parton reading children’s books from her Imagination Library project. First up was The Little Engine That Could, which children who join the free monthly book club received.
  • Jimmy Fallon is recording The Tonight Show: At Home Edition from his home, which has an in-house tube slide that he and his kids use to make an entrance. His 5- and 6-year-old daughters draw the show’s graphics and make regular appearances, while his wife, Nancy Juvonen, laughs behind the camera. Each show supports a different charity.
  • Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber posted himself playing the song “All I Ask of You” from his musical Phantom of the Opera at the request of his Twitter followers. After Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton (he’s been busy), raved about the post, Lloyd Webber challenged Miranda to a playoff. When Miranda responded by singing “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar, guitarist Nile Rodgers, co-founder of the musical group Chic, joined the contest with another Superstar song. Meanwhile, Lloyd Webber’s YouTube initiative The Shows Must Go On! is streaming select musicals weekly for free through April 10.
  • Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra in the Netherlands played their individual parts from home to create a moving, crescendoing video rendition of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony finale. The Toronto Symphony responded in kind with Aaron Copland’s calming “Appalachian Spring.” Last month, famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma started an initiative called Songs of Comfort, encouraging musicians to post short pieces online. In his first posting, he played Anton Dvorak’s “Going Home.” —Sharon Dierberger
Facebook/Getty Facebook/Getty An at-home recreation of a page of Renaissance calligraphy

DIY masterpieces

The J. Paul Getty Museum of Los Angeles challenged people to recreate their favorite works of art using ordinary household items, and the results prove people in quarantine can be very, very creative. A sleeping bag became a historic gown, a vacuum cleaner turned into a harp, and lasagna noodles represented Renaissance calligraphy.

“Thousands and thousands of re-creations later, we’re in awe of your creative powers and sense of humor,” the museum told participants. —Lynde Langdon

Collin Garbarino
