The coronavirus hits the White House

More COVID-19 cases cropped up closer to President Donald Trump’s inner circle last week, though he has tested negative for the disease so far. Last week, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller; one of the president’s valets; and an assistant to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 11 Secret Service members were also infected. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, began a “modified quarantine” and will take part remotely in a Senate hearing on Tuesday after coming into contact with someone with the disease.

What protective measures is the Trump administration taking? The White House announced updated safety guidelines on Sunday. Workspaces will undergo regular cleaning, staff will maintain social distancing guidelines, guests must test negative, and West Wing staff will undergo daily testing.

