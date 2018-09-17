The common sin of the rich and poor

Celebrities love the independent film Parasite despite its less-than-flattering portrayal of the rich. Actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Laura Dern and directors Jay Roach, Noah Baumbach, and Rian Johnson have shown up at awards season parties to meet Bong Joon Ho, the movie’s South Korean director.

“I’m such a fan,” Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, told The New York Times. “I even awkwardly introduced myself to him on an airplane once.”

Bong’s latest Korean-language film tells of the collision of two families, one effortlessly affluent and the other exhausted and poor. It opens on a Dickensian note with the young adult Kim Ki-woo going to work as a tutor for the wealthy Park family. But unlike in a Charles Dickens novel, poverty does not make one a saint in Parasite, nor do riches make one a sinner.

The film won the highest honor at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and is nominated for six Academy Awards, including for best picture and best director. Many reviewers have described it as a story of class struggles, but the movie goes deeper than the conflict between the “haves” and the “have-nots.”

In a pivotal scene, the impoverished Kim family lounges in the living room of their employers, the wealthy Parks, who are on vacation. While sipping their bosses’ expensive liquor, the Kims weigh their appreciation of the Parks’ benevolence against their resentment of their seemingly unearned fortune.

Mr. Kim sizes up Mrs. Parks, saying, “She’s rich but still nice.”

“Not ‘rich but still nice,’” his wife responds. “Nice because she’s rich, you know? … If I had all this money, I’d be nice too!”

The rest of the movie dives deeper into the question of how much one’s circumstances define one’s character and vice versa. Each family member faces his or her own moment of decision and has to live with the consequences.

Bong pays Hitchcockesque attention to tension-building details. But unlike so many other modern movies that make you think, watching Parasite doesn’t feel like work. It’s rated R for language, themes, violence, and one sex scene.

Each character in Parasite shares the flaw of being unable to see the inherent value in others. Their relationships fall apart as soon as one person stops being useful to the other one. Maybe that is why the movie’s indictment of selfishness and greed sails over the heads of some celebrities. The transactional culture of Parasite is so familiar to them that they don’t view it with a critical eye. But the conflict in the movie is more than just a cute game of cat and mouse that ends in disaster. Parasite shows the horror that can happen when people stop treating each other like people and start treating each other like things.