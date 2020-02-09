The CDC halts some evictions

Experts predicted millions of Americans could lose their homes as coronavirus-related eviction moratoriums began expiring in July. In early August, President Donald Trump issued an executive order instructing federal health officials to consider ways to stop the evictions. And on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocked landlords from kicking out certain renters who couldn’t make payments.

Who is protected? The moratorium protects renters who can’t pay specifically because of pandemic-related problems such as a job loss and are likely to become homeless. It covers couples who make less than $198,000 a year or individuals with an annual income of under $99,000. Renters must prove they requested government assistance to make their payments.

