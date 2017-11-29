The Brits discover Trump tweets

HONDURAS: Defiant protesters took to the streets as vote counts from Sunday’s presidential election appear too close to call. Challenger Salvador Nasralla looked set to lose an early lead against incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose 2013 victory was marred by charges of corruption and fraudulent voting.

MEXICO: With elections seven months away and widespread concern Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could turn Mexico into the next Venezuela, the leftist candidate still holds a comfortable lead in the polls.

NORTH KOREA: The United States pressed all countries to suspend diplomatic ties with Pyongyang and called on China to end its oil trade with the regime after Wednesday’s ballistic missile launch. Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that while Washington isn’t looking for a war with North Korea, “if war does come, it will be because of continued acts of aggression like we witnessed yesterday … and if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.”

Malaysia’s High Court is hearing new details on the February killing of Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother. Among them: Kim carried in his backpack a dozen vials of antidote for the nerve agent that killed him.

EGYPT: The government has approved the restoration and rebuilding of 21 churches in Minya governorate, a gesture that comes after a U.S. evangelical delegation’s visit with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and before an expected visit later this month by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

KENYA: How a model pastor changes the world.

WEEKEND LONG READ: A gripping picture of what it’s like to die alone in Japan, the world’s most rapidly aging society.

