The birthright question

WASHINGTON—Top scholars and leading politicians waded into a hot debate over birthright citizenship after President Donald Trump indicated that he wants to sign an executive order ending the practice. In a interview with Axios on Monday for HBO, the president said, “It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t. You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

While Trump has long opposed birthright citizenship—the right to citizenship for babies born to noncitizens in the United States—he has ramped up his rhetoric on immigration issues in recent weeks. He repeatedly pointed to a caravan of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico to the U.S. border as an example of the need for a border wall and reformed immigration laws. The caravan, combined with the debate over birthright citizenship, could fire up the Republican base in next week’s midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress for the next two years.

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1868, nullified the Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford decision that barred freed slaves and their children from becoming U.S. citizens. The amendment granted citizenship to everyone born in the United States who is “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Scholars and politicians have historically debated whether the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction” includes the children of immigrants. Michael Anton, a researcher and lecturer at Hillsdale College and a former national security official in the Trump administration, argued that the phrase should be based on allegiance alone.

Judge James Ho, a recent Trump appointee to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said that “subject to the jurisdiction” refers to anyone who has to follow U.S. laws—which apply to immigrants and noncitizens. The only group not subject to U.S. jurisdiction is foreign diplomats and their families. Ho said the 14th Amendment restored the English common law standard of jus soli, or citizenship by place of birth, after the Dred Scott decision denied it.

In 1898, the Supreme Court overturned the Chinese Exclusion Act, which denied citizenship to Chinese immigrants. The court held that the 14th Amendment “affirms the ancient and fundamental rule of citizenship by birth within the territory ... including all children here born of resident aliens.”

The status of illegal immigrants was not explicitly decided in the case, something Vice President Mike Pence pointed out shortly after Trump’s Axios interview. The Supreme Court “has never ruled on whether the language of the 14th Amendment … applies specifically to people who are in the country illegally,” Pence said.

Beyond the legal question, the possibility of ending birthright citizenship raises a social question. Some scholars have pointed out that revoking birthright citizenship could create a permanent underclass—“a shadow population of American-born people who have no state, no legal protection, and no real rights that the government is bound to respect,” constitutional law professor Garrett Epps wrote for The Atlantic. Trump has not specified whether he wants to end birthright citizenship for future children or revoke the citizenship of current children born to noncitizens.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., challenged the president’s plan on procedural grounds. “You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order,” Ryan said in an interview with radio station WVLK in Lexington, Ky. “We didn’t like it when [former President Barack] Obama tried changing immigration laws via executive action, and obviously, as conservatives, we believe in the Constitution.”

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also signaled he believes Congress should take the lead on such an action. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he would introduce legislation challenging birthright citizenship, calling it a “magnet for illegal immigration.”

Trump slammed Ryan on Twitter, and insisted that “many legal scholars agree” with his interpretation. If he follows through with his plan, he will almost certainly face a legal challenge, something he expects. “This case will be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court!” he tweeted Wednesday.