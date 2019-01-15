The best a man can truly get

As a renewed public debate rages about the meaning of manhood, men are increasingly speaking out against the conflation of masculinity and bad behavior. Gillette, the maker of razors and shaving products for men and women, released an ad this week asking if today’s masculinity is really “The Best a Man Can Get?”—playing off its longtime advertising slogan. Critics said the ad used dried-up stereotypes to shame all men for very nonmasculine things, like grabbing women and letting boys bully each other. On social media, many men responded by publicly trashing their Gillette razors, saying they were fed up with virtue signaling that demeans all men and pushes the idea that until the #MeToo movement, men were essentially all cowards and sickos.

Some commentators, even conservative ones like Mona Charen, have argued that the call to action for men to defend women and guide their sons isn’t all bad.

“The ad is a symptom of the larger cultural problem, condemning toxic masculinity while appearing to have no idea of what healthy masculinity might be,” wrote Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a WORLD News Group board member.

Gillette’s ad came on the heels of a report by the American Psychological Association (APA) that underscores the cultural confusion about manhood. The organization’s first-ever guidelines for working with men and boys, released last week, came to the conclusion that men are struggling, masculinity is to blame, and men today need help being less male.

The APA spent more than 13 years on the guidelines, drawing on more than 40 years of research, and received much of the same criticism for virtue signaling as the Gillette ad.

Voices from all sides of the debate agree that men and boys are struggling today in many important ways. The APA noted that men commit 90 percent of all homicides and represent 77 percent of homicide victims. They are 3.5 times more likely to die by suicide than women, and their life expectancy is nearly 5 years shorter. Boys are far more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than girls and are falling farther and farther behind girls in school.

The APA argues the solution is for men to reject traditional masculinity, which it defines as “stoicism, competitiveness, dominance, and aggression,” and “on the whole, harmful.”

The guidelines claim some traditionally masculine traits can be crucial in limited circumstances such as war. But they argue those traits are not unique to men: “Indeed, when researchers strip stereotypes and expectations, there isn’t much difference in the basic behaviors of men and women.”

Critics say the report blames men and erases them at the same time without providing any real solutions to the problems they face today.

“The APA guidelines are … disconnected from reality,” wrote physician Leonard Sax, author of Boys Adrift: The Five Factors Driving the Growing Epidemic of Unmotivated Boys and Underachieving Young Men, in an essay for the Institute for Family Studies. “Missing from the guidelines is any smidgeon of evidence that psychologists who preach to male clients about ‘cisgender masculinity privilege’ or ‘gender-egalitarian attitudes and behaviors’ will have any salutary effect at all.”

Sax noted that the guidelines ignore research confirming that some typical masculine characteristics, such as risk-taking, are consistent across primates, not just humans. “Words such as ‘hardwired’ and ‘innate’ never appear,” he wrote. “By contrast, ‘transgender’ is mentioned 60 times! The authors’ favorite men, it would seem, are those who were born female.”

Adam Donyes, the founder and president of Link Year, a one-year Christian program for post–high school teens, has spent nearly two decades working with 18-, 19-, and 20-year-old men. When asked what is ailing men today, he pointed to a lack of role models, especially fathers, in boys’ lives as more of them than ever are raised in divorced and single-parent homes. He also blamed pornography and violent video games, two things the APA guidelines don’t mention.

“I don’t think redefining masculinity is the solution,” Doyes told me. “I believe what God’s Word says is true, so I believe he defined male and female.”

He said the Biblical definition for manhood—taking responsibility, caring for people, working to God’s glory, taking your thoughts captive—comes from God’s vision, not the culture’s: “The greatest man to ever walk the earth was Jesus.”