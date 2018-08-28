The battle over begging

Pushback to anti-panhandling laws is growing, even in places with comparatively scant homelessness, like Iowa. Thousands of cities have “no soliciting” laws, and last month the American Civil Liberties Union challenged three Iowa communities on the grounds that ordinances against panhandling infringed on homeless residents’ freedom of expression.

The group also took aim at 31 Colorado cities in late August, sending letters demanding the repeal of ordinances that “prohibit peaceful, nonintrusive requests for charity,” said ACLU of Colorado staff attorney Rebecca Wallace.

Iowa and Colorado are only the latest states in a yearslong, multistate fight against such laws. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Reed v. The Town of Gilbert that temporary church signs are protected speech. Now the ACLU argues the reasoning from that case should apply to beggars’ requests for help. Since 2015, 25 legal cases against begging ordinances have succeeded, leading 31 cities to overturn their statutes.

Many who oppose giving to panhandlers argue it prolongs the recipient’s instability. The Atlantic’s 2011 article “Should You Give Money to Homeless People?” pointed to studies that show 6 in 10 homeless people admitted problems with drugs or alcohol, and career panhandlers spend most of their money the same day they earn it on short-term relief.

Last year, Pope Francis said giving to someone in need “is always right,” and must be done by “looking them in the eyes and touching their hands,” according to Catholic News Service. Like the earlier St. Francis, the pope puts the emphasis not on how the money is spent or what it alleviates, but on the relationship it can build and the selfishness it can tear down. He speaks from first-hand experience in his native Buenos Aires.

The Christian’s default position is to follow Christ in generosity, British Anglican priest John R.W. Stott wrote, but Jesus and the disciples aren’t recorded as ever giving money to the poor, though cloaks, tunics, loaves, and fishes were fair game.

John Piper in a 2013 Desiring God podcast also looked at giving to the needy as a “miracle” of compassion that overcomes our reflex of selfishness. But giving to the one who asks, (Matthew 5:41) is not the only way to love, he says. Piper’s advice: If we have no time for anything else, at least give. “Then do more if you can,” he says, loving without giving money where money would only feed a bad habit.