The bank of Facebook?

WASHINGTON—Republicans and Democrats joined forces Tuesday to grill Facebook on Libra, its new digital currency project.

The social media giant unveiled plans for the new, bitcoin-like digital currency on June 17, claiming Libra would make sending money around the world as easy as sending a photo. To use Libra, users would have to link to their bank accounts to transfer money. They would also only be able to make purchases on websites or stores that accepted Libra as payment.

Facebook explained that an independent, Swiss-based council would oversee administration of the currency. To counter the instability that has affected other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, a bundle of financial assets, including real-world currencies such the U.S. dollar and the euro, would back Libra.

In public hearings on Capitol Hill Tuesday and Wednesday, lawmakers questioned whether Facebook should be trusted to join the cryptocurrency sphere after its record of mishaps, from user privacy breaches to its failure to squash disinformation campaigns. They also raised concerns about Libra’s potential to disrupt the financial industry and the company’s motives for expanding its influence in people’s lives.

“Facebook has demonstrated through scandal after scandal that it doesn’t deserve our trust,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee. “We’d be crazy to give them a chance to let them experiment with people’s bank accounts.”

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., put it even more bluntly: “I don’t trust you guys. Instead of cleaning up your house, you are starting a new business model.”

In the hot seat, Facebook cryptocurrency chief David Marcus emphasized that Facebook would be just one of 28 companies in the Libra Association. So far, members include Uber, Mastercard, PayPal, eBay, and Visa. The company hopes to have about 100 members before Libra’s launch. Marcus also explained that Calibra, Facebook’s application that would allow users to send Libra, would only share customer data with Facebook or third parties with user consent.

Marcus said Libra would not go live until it had assuaged regulatory concerns. “We know we need to take the time to get this right,” he said, adding that the Libra Association “has no intention of competing with any sovereign currencies or entering the monetary policy arena.”

Facebook said it solicited feedback on the project from the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. But Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell voiced concerns over Libra’s ability to handle “money laundering, consumer protection, and financial stability.”

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on June 11 to criticize cryptocurrencies at large, calling them “highly volatile and based on thin air,” adding, “if Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking regulations.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, is considering introducing a bill to prohibit “reserve-backed digital currencies,” Politico reported. But Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., said lawmakers should not rush to “strangle [Libra] in the crib.” He urged them to consider benefits as well as concerns, saying, “I think there are tremendous potential benefits in blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies.”

One of Facebook’s reasons for introducing Libra, according to Marcus, is to introduce a “simple global currency and financial infrastructure that empowers billions of people.” He also noted that currently, more than 1.7 billion people are “unbanked.”