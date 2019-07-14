The bank of Facebook?

2020 update
The latest fundraising numbers for 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls revealed a $6 million gap between the top five candidates and the rest of the pack. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., was in the lead with almost $25 million raised from April to June, while former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Kamala Harris of California all raised more than $11 million. None of the other candidates topped $5 million.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio not only landed in the latter category but also faced criticism over his handling of a power outage in the city Saturday night. The New York Post published an editorial calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, to remove de Blasio from office, pointing out that the mayor was at an Iowa campaign event while part of Manhattan was without power. “Bill de Blasio does not care about New York City. He does not care about its people,” the Post wrote. The New York Times also ran an article Sunday with the headline: “The Power Went Out. Where Was de Blasio?”
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump may soon have a challenger: Former U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina told CNN on Tuesday he would spend the next month exploring the possibility of running for the GOP nomination in 2020. Sanford’s office released a video Thursday morning in which he criticized Trump’s fiscal policies. Trump’s only other opponent so far is former Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts. —Kyle Ziemnick
Treasonous tech?
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that his administration “will take a look” at billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s claims that Google’s work in China was “seemingly treasonous.” In a speech in Washington, Thiel said the FBI and CIA should ask Google whether its research on artificial intelligence was “thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence.”
A top Trump supporter from Silicon Valley, Thiel also criticized Google for allowing a U.S. Defense Department contract to lapse while at the same time cozying up to China. In his tweet, Trump called Thiel “a great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone.”
Google spokeswoman Riva Sciuto denied the accusations Tuesday ahead of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the market power of Big Tech.
Last year, Google received criticism after The Intercept reported that the company had been working on a censored version of its search engine for the Chinese government. Known as Project Dragonfly, the technology would have censored searches on topics such as democracy and human rights. After an international outcry, Google announced it had terminated Project Dragonfly. —K.Z.