The abortion-slavery comparison

Two days before last month’s March for Life, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos spoke at Colorado Christian University’s annual president’s dinner. The event, which was held at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, was closed to the press, but a reporter for the Colorado Times Recorder news site attended and wrote that DeVos compared the fight against slavery with the battle against abortion.

“[President Abraham Lincoln], too, contended with the pro-choice arguments of his day,” she said. “They suggested that a state’s choice to be slave or to be free had no moral question in it.” Two days later, The Washington Post reported on a wave of criticism against DeVos for making the comparison. “To compare anything to slavery is to devalue America’s greatest crime and those who endured. Repulsive,” U.S. Rep. Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass., tweeted.

DeVos is not the only one to make the abortion-slavery analogy. Clarke Forsythe, senior counsel at Americans United for Life, said “reams of scholarship” exist that support the parallel. DeVos’ comparison, he explained, stems from the Lincoln-Douglas debates in 1858, in which Lincoln, seeking a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in Illinois, criticized incumbent Democratic Sen. Stephen Douglas for not taking a position on slavery.

“[Douglas] contends that whatever community wants slaves has a right to have them,” Lincoln said in one of the debates in October 1858. “So they have—if it is not a wrong. But if it is a wrong, he cannot say people have a right to do wrong.”

Because slavery was wrong, Lincoln argued, the choice to participate in the institution should not have been an option. Douglas emphasized the choice of slavery to avoid having to make a moral judgment.

“Pro-choice is a dodge, which is what Lincoln said about slavery,” Forsythe said. “And the same dodge is used to defend abortion.”

Defenders of slavery in Lincoln’s time argued the South had come to rely on the slaves for its economic prosperity. Supporters of abortion argue that a woman’s ability to kill her child is essential to equal opportunity in American society. That reasoning propped up the Supreme Court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey—a decision that reaffirmed the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Forsythe noted.

But recent data on the abortion rate and female unemployment show the error of the Casey decision. The unemployment rate among women fell from 5.5 percent in 1990, to 3.6 percent in 2019. Meanwhile, the abortion rate also dropped. “Both lines are trending downward,” Forsythe said. “I frankly don’t know of another phenomenon that so directly contradicts the notion that women need abortion to be successful. … According to the Supreme Court, those two trends can’t coexist.”

Justin Dyer, a politics professor at the University of Missouri and author of Slavery, Abortion, and the Politics of Constitutional Meaning, said he sees other commonalities between abortion and slavery. But he also recognized that a comparison between these two “unique historical evils” has the potential to offend people outside of the pro-life movement.

“We need to be prudent and careful in how we make the analogy,” Dyer said, noting that some people think it is denigrating to the enslaved to compare them to “fetuses,” whom they do not see as human. “That was never meant to be the analogy.”