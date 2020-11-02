Thailand reviews security after shooting

A Thai soldier’s weekend rampage that killed 29 people revealed weaknesses in the nation’s military security. Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma on Saturday killed his commanding officer and the officer’s mother-in-law over a land dispute. He then stole heavy-duty firearms and an army vehicle from a base and terrorized a Buddhist temple before attacking a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat. Thomma stayed holed up in the mall for nearly 16 hours before security forces gunned him down.

How did he manage to steal military assets? Some of the affected families are asking the same question. Army commander-in-chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong conceded to shortcomings in some military procedures on Tuesday but said the gunman took advantage of his rank to confuse guards at the base. Kongsompong insisted the security for arms depots is up to date but officials will review them.

