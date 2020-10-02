Thailand recovers from mass shooting

Thai authorities on Monday started releasing bodies to families after a soldier killed 29 people in a shooting rampage. Many of the 58 injured are still in the hospital. On Sunday, close to a thousand people gathered with candles as Buddhist priests led prayers for the dead at the Terminal 21 Korat mall, the site of Saturday’s attack.

What triggered the shooting? Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, 31, was upset over a land deal with his commander’s mother-in-law. He killed both of them before seizing several assault weapons and an army vehicle. He then headed for the shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, where he continued his attack. Authorities later shot and killed him inside the mall. The violence was the deadliest in Thailand since human traffickers killed 20 people in a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok.

