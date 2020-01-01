Thailand protesters defy ban

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Bangkok on Thursday after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha declared a “severe” state of emergency. Demonstrators chanted, “release our friends,” and called police officials “slaves of dictatorship.” Thursday’s order bans large gatherings and online posts that threaten national security. Police said they detained 22 people.

What triggered the emergency declaration? Tens of thousands of protesters attended a rally on Wednesday. When a royal motorcade drove by, instead of sitting on the ground or prostrating as is the custom, the protesters chanted and shouted at it. Protesters have flooded Thailand’s streets since July demanding new elections, constitutional reform, and an end to the crackdown on government critics. Wednesday’s rally coincided with the anniversary of the 1973 student-led demonstrations against the military dictatorship.

