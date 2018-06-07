Thai navy SEAL dies in cave rescue operation

Authorities in Thailand confirmed that a former Thai navy SEAL has died while helping with the ongoing rescue operation to extract a boys’ soccer team and their coach from a flooded cave. The SEAL volunteer died after he passed out underwater during a dive to deliver oxygen canisters inside the cave. Thai SEALS are leading the effort to rescue the 12 boys, ages 11-16, and their coach, who have been trapped in Tham Luang cave in the country’s north since June 23. Officials are racing to work ahead of more rains forecast for this weekend.

Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam, a senior army commander, said the most urgent mission is to provide the children with an oxygen line. If rescuers are unable to pump enough water out of the cave system, they may need to drill an access hole into the cave from the surface, help the boys scuba dive their way out of the caverns, or keep the boys supplied with food and air until the rainy season ends in October.