Thai boys safe for now, but still trapped in cave

Heavy rains forecast for northern Thailand could complicate the rescue effort for 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave. Rescuers found the group Monday but have not been able to lead them out of the chamber where they were stranded because the escape route includes narrow passages submerged in water. Seven members of the Thai navy SEALs, including medics, are looking after the boys, ages 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, who are in stable condition. With heavy rain forecast for later this week, authorities are considering having the boys and their coach make the dangerous swim out of the cave with the guidance of professional divers. The group could also wait where they are, supplied and cared for by the navy until the floodwaters recede, but that could take months since the Thai rainy season doesn’t end until October.