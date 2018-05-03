Thad Cochran announces Senate resignation

WASHINGTON—Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., announced Monday he would resign from office after this month, citing health concerns. Cochran, 80, first won election in 1978 and after nearly 40 years in the Senate, he said Monday he can no longer carry out his duties. “I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge,” Cochran said in a statement. “I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate.” Cochran serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Lawmakers recently agreed on a two-year budget deal and are working on appropriating funds before the next spending deadline on March 23. Cochran, whose last day in the Senate will be April 1, is the latest in a long line of Republicans opting to leave Congress this year. At least 42 Republicans in the House are retiring or seeking a different office. In the Senate, Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., both said they are not seeking re-election this year. Cochrane has missed several votes during the last few months because of his health. He is the 10th longest serving senator in U.S. history. Before joining the Senate, he served three terms in the House.