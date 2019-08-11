Text mix-up puzzles cellphone owners
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/08/19, 11:52 am
Cellphone companies can’t seem to explain why their customers suddenly received confusing text messages on Thursday. Many cellphone users received text messages from contacts who hadn’t sent them. The phenomenon seemed widespread, if social media is any indication, and wasn’t limited to a single carrier.
What happened? Most likely, undelivered texts sent months ago suddenly appeared, but no one is sure why. A Sprint spokeswoman said it was caused by a “maintenance update,” and T-Mobile blamed it on a “third-party vendor issue.” Verizon and AT&T have not offered an explanation.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 11/08/2019 02:57 pm
It’s also reported that people received delayed Valentines Day messages. People using both iPhones and Androids, and with many different cell carriers.
Wouldn't it be weird to get a delayed Valentine from someone you have since broken up with.